Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Lowers Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aflac by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $1,512,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,113.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,548 shares of company stock worth $1,856,657. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their target price on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.92.

Aflac stock opened at $55.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.07. The firm has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $33.37 and a one year high of $57.57.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

