Analysts Anticipate First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to Post $0.93 EPS

Brokerages predict that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) will report earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.84. First Mid Bancshares reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Mid Bancshares.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $54.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.65 million. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 18.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 154.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $43.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.99. First Mid Bancshares has a 52-week low of $22.24 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 30.37%.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Mid Bancshares (FMBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.