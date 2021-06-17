Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) will report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Howard Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Howard Bancorp posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Howard Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Howard Bancorp.

Get Howard Bancorp alerts:

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 million. Howard Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 14.65%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HBMD shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Howard Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Howard Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 509.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howard Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Howard Bancorp by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Howard Bancorp by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBMD opened at $16.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $306.71 million, a PE ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Howard Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $17.79.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Howard Bancorp (HBMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.