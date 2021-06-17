Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 114,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LXP stock opened at $12.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.21. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $13.03.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.26% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $92.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1075 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

