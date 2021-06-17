Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 285.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,179 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Herc were worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Herc during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,751,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Herc by 45.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Herc by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,964,000 after acquiring an additional 77,588 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Herc by 66.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Herc during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,572,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $447,706.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,405. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 7,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $861,111.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,791 shares of company stock worth $4,067,818. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Herc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.67.

Shares of Herc stock opened at $108.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.58. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $117.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.07.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.60 million. Herc had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

