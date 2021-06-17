Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Grows Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.13.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $51.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.66. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.57. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $32.32 and a one year high of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $939,192.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,416.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $248,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 127,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,066,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,362 shares of company stock worth $5,796,851. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.