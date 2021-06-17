CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 477 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 719,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $183,814,000 after purchasing an additional 171,770 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 523,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $136,614,000 after acquiring an additional 150,748 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Insulet by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 518,840 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,631,000 after acquiring an additional 16,117 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth about $128,482,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Insulet by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 483,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,605,000 after acquiring an additional 269,197 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on PODD. TheStreet lowered shares of Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insulet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.43.

In other Insulet news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total transaction of $499,073.00. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total transaction of $3,992,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,062,294.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,900 shares of company stock worth $7,182,323 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $279.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,149.92 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $269.98. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $183.74 and a 52 week high of $306.46.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

