Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Canon were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAJ. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Canon by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Canon by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 183,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 108,877 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canon in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Canon by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 678,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,174,000 after acquiring an additional 111,885 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Canon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Canon alerts:

NYSE CAJ opened at $23.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.69. Canon Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $25.94.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Canon had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Canon Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Mizuho lowered shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

Read More: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.