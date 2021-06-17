Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys 411 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMAR opened at $64.38 on Thursday. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $85.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.74 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.17.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.81.

In other news, insider Paul Porrini sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $1,982,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 331,915 shares of company stock valued at $21,051,666. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

