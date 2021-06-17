Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $137,000 Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,846,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,908,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,698 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,320,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 26.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,392,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,753,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $412,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $105,725,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,918,513 shares of company stock valued at $109,728,646 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $37.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.76. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 16.95%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.