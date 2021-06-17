Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Grows Stock Position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,428 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,748,313 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $319,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,902 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,705,534 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,874 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,300,359 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,062,000 after purchasing an additional 162,254 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $30,423,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,334 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 55,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

AG stock opened at $17.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $24.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.86.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $100.52 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 0.1%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on First Majestic Silver from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. First Majestic Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

