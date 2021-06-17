Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 183 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 682.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,336,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,676 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $155,678,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 424.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 832,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,889,000 after acquiring an additional 673,452 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $24,694,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 455.6% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,980,000 after acquiring an additional 410,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $1,480,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.64.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $64.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.39%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

