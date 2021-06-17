Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 381 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UDR by 36.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 102,266 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of UDR by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of UDR by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,731,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,113,000 after acquiring an additional 178,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of UDR by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 197,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 88,609 shares in the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

UDR opened at $49.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 246.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.74. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $50.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.79.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,663,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,794 shares in the company, valued at $494,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $3,543,800. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.