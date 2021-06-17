Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Flowserve by 38.4% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 134,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after buying an additional 37,236 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Flowserve by 3.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,465,000 after buying an additional 7,038 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Flowserve by 41.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Flowserve by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 344,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,382,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Flowserve by 18.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

FLS stock opened at $42.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $25.53 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.60.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Flowserve had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

