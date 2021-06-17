Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $367,000 in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 6,866.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,109,000 after purchasing an additional 118,786 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 275,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,401,000 after purchasing an additional 25,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ AIA opened at $89.80 on Thursday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $102.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.26.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

