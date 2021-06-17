Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Buys Shares of 3,442 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,442 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,104 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,924 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.65.

The Boeing stock opened at $242.27 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $240.69. The firm has a market cap of $141.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.70) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

