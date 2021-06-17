Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases 45,500 Shares of Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 153,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 45,500 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Houston Wire & Cable were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Houston Wire & Cable by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Houston Wire & Cable by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 22,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 6,987 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Houston Wire & Cable during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Houston Wire & Cable during the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Houston Wire & Cable by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 300,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 31,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Houston Wire & Cable alerts:

HWCC opened at $5.30 on Thursday. Houston Wire & Cable has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.27.

Houston Wire & Cable Company distributes industrial fasteners in the United States. Houston Wire & Cable Company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Houston Wire & Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houston Wire & Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.