Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 14,034 Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,167,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $658,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,115 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,156,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,970,000 after purchasing an additional 146,924 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 708.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,132,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126,238 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,156,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,051,000 after purchasing an additional 607,938 shares during the period. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 606.9% in the fourth quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,366,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465,406 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

ORI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $26,955.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,878 shares in the company, valued at $101,293.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,192,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,046.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,782 shares of company stock worth $45,818. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old Republic International stock opened at $25.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.84. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $26.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Old Republic International’s revenue for the quarter was up 208.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.