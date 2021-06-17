Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $431,000 Stake in CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,997 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 1.86% of CynergisTek worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTEK. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CynergisTek by 1,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Horton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CynergisTek by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 710,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 59,588 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CynergisTek by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 57,822 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CynergisTek during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 22.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.48. CynergisTek, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $25.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.26.

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. CynergisTek had a negative net margin of 97.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.81%.

CynergisTek Company Profile

CynergisTek, Inc provides cyber security, privacy, and compliance services in the United States. The company offers assessment and audit, technical testing, remediation, management, and validation services. It serves primarily in the healthcare industry, as well as education, financial services, government, internet and media, and manufacturing industries under the CynergisTek, Redspin, and Backbone Consulting brands.

