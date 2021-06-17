Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 11,500 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 98.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 199 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $229.60 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.22. The company has a market capitalization of $447.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total value of $2,619,721.65. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,721.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,655 shares of company stock worth $20,166,882 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.46.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

