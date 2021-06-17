Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Grows Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 626,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,284 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $43,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,147,000 after purchasing an additional 77,237 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 481,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,503,000 after buying an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 295.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 9,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. 93.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.71.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $73.99 on Thursday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.70 and a twelve month high of $78.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -53.23 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.15.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

