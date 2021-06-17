Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Stake Raised by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,075 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 1.10% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $45,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 17.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,211,000 after purchasing an additional 15,474 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 194.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 21.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $151.63 on Thursday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.16 and a twelve month high of $178.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.59.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $713.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.81) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

Several brokerages recently commented on CBRL. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, March 22nd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. CL King restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.67.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

