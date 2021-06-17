Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Shares Up 3.1%

Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) shot up 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1,544.87 and last traded at $1,544.87. 377 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 58,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,498.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TPL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price target on Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,560.92. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.91 and a beta of 2.20.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 58.70%. The business had revenue of $84.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, CEO Tyler Glover acquired 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,503.93 per share, with a total value of $40,606.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,620.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 284 shares of company stock valued at $456,099 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,717,000 after purchasing an additional 130,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1,300.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,774,000 after purchasing an additional 148,846 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 149,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,229,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,068,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 67,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,161 shares during the last quarter. 55.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile (NYSE:TPL)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

