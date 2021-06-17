Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Short Interest Down 27.0% in May

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the May 13th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TLSYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Telstra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get Telstra alerts:

Telstra stock opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.93. Telstra has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $13.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.40.

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and Pay TV/IPTV, and digital content; and online self-service capabilities, as well as operates inbound and outbound call centers, owned and licensed Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Telstra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telstra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.