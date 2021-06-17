Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Shares Up 2.6%

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) shares shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $113.08 and last traded at $112.80. 8,150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 765,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.89.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADS. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Stephens upped their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.05. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.63.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $3.10. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.27%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,959,000 after buying an additional 1,050,953 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,901,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,128,000 after buying an additional 46,750 shares in the last quarter. Arctis Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,244,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,513,000 after buying an additional 547,989 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,018,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,228,000 after purchasing an additional 597,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 887,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,464,000 after purchasing an additional 25,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile (NYSE:ADS)

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.