Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s share price fell 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.42 and last traded at $7.42. 241,092 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 13,249,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 2.36.
Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 1,588.77%. The business had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter.
Nano Dimension Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNDM)
Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.
