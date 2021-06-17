Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s share price fell 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.42 and last traded at $7.42. 241,092 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 13,249,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 2.36.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 1,588.77%. The business had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNDM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 185.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 20,779 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter worth about $3,059,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

Nano Dimension Company Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

