ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 119,410 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,671,783 shares.The stock last traded at $8.60 and had previously closed at $8.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,621,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,085,000 after buying an additional 5,844,733 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 27,608.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,765,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740,760 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,380,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,731,000 after purchasing an additional 674,859 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,337,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,557 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,839,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,868,000 after purchasing an additional 655,100 shares during the period. 5.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASE Technology Company Profile (NYSE:ASX)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

