Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Hits New 12-Month High at $61.24

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$61.24 and last traded at C$61.16, with a volume of 609218 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$60.21.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$69.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$96.98 billion and a PE ratio of 58.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.43.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Director Marcel R. Coutu purchased 6,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$56.72 per share, with a total value of C$365,289.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 97,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,516,044.33.

About Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

