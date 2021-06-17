Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 815 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 7,570 shares.The stock last traded at $85.61 and had previously closed at $84.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.41. The stock has a market cap of $604.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.53.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $42.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.63 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This is a boost from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,985,000 after purchasing an additional 27,215 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 282,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,802,000 after purchasing an additional 67,192 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 196,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 114,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 36,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

About Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, trust accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

