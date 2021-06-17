Alfredo Gomez Sells 10,000 Shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Stock

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) VP Alfredo Gomez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 492,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,056,222.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Alfredo Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Alfredo Gomez sold 5,661 shares of CarParts.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $104,219.01.

On Friday, May 14th, Alfredo Gomez sold 12,288 shares of CarParts.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $185,794.56.

PRTS opened at $17.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.86 and a beta of 2.70. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $23.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.38.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.62 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRTS. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet lowered CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in CarParts.com during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Knott David M purchased a new position in CarParts.com during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in CarParts.com during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in CarParts.com during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CarParts.com by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

