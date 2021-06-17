Mitchell B. Lewis Sells 3,626 Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Stock

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 3,626 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $150,442.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,127 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,469.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mitchell B. Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlueLinx alerts:

On Friday, June 11th, Mitchell B. Lewis sold 16,927 shares of BlueLinx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $712,118.89.

BXC stock opened at $42.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $70.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.38. The stock has a market cap of $401.73 million, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.83.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $6.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $4.19. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 268.95% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on BlueLinx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXC. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in BlueLinx during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in BlueLinx by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BlueLinx by 3,836.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BlueLinx by 914.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.