Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Short Interest Down 15.9% in May

Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 380,600 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the May 13th total of 452,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 475.8 days.

TRZBF has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRZBF opened at $5.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.02. Transat A.T. has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $5.51.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

