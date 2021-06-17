Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 297.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 15,197 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.6% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 54,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 12,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.3% in the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.31.

In related news, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 200,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,052.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

ET stock opened at $11.35 on Thursday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -338.89%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.