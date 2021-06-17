Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Position Boosted by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 155.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXC. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 294.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 71.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Exelon stock opened at $46.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $47.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Exelon’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

