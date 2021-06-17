Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,383.38 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,010.83 and a 1-year high of $1,579.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,413.10. The stock has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMG. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,462.00 to $1,495.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,663.19.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,445.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,238,298. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $141,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,667 shares of company stock worth $7,003,143. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

