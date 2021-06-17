Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock Position Decreased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 783,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,280,000 after buying an additional 171,790 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 117,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,881,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,315,000 after buying an additional 430,789 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $141,849.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 174,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,729.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,142.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 218,728 shares of company stock valued at $9,366,657. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BSX. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

BSX stock opened at $42.78 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $44.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 427.80, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

