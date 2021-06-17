Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) will report $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Lamb Weston posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4,400%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lamb Weston.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The business had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.17.

In other Lamb Weston news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $5,452,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 303.0% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LW stock opened at $81.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.78. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lamb Weston (LW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.