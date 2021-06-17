Analysts Anticipate Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.71) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Atreca’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the highest is ($0.67). Atreca also posted earnings per share of ($0.71) during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atreca will report full-year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($2.58). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.16) to ($2.14). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Atreca.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.05).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCEL. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Atreca by 416.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 618,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,487,000 after purchasing an additional 498,964 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Atreca by 328.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 91,914 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Atreca by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 63,008 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Atreca by 754.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 50,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atreca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $690,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Atreca stock opened at $8.81 on Monday. Atreca has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $25.03. The company has a market cap of $325.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.31.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

