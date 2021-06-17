King Luther Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 129,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $5,192,622.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy S. Loewe acquired 10,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,537.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WY opened at $34.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.74. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $41.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.87.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

WY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

