Contrasting 1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) & PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) and PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares 1st Capital Bancorp and PacWest Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1st Capital Bancorp N/A N/A N/A PacWest Bancorp 27.74% 9.84% 1.18%

1st Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PacWest Bancorp has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.9% of 1st Capital Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.4% of PacWest Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of PacWest Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 1st Capital Bancorp and PacWest Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1st Capital Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PacWest Bancorp $1.25 billion 4.10 -$1.24 billion $2.10 20.89

1st Capital Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PacWest Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for 1st Capital Bancorp and PacWest Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1st Capital Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A PacWest Bancorp 0 0 4 1 3.20

PacWest Bancorp has a consensus target price of $42.17, indicating a potential downside of 3.86%. Given PacWest Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PacWest Bancorp is more favorable than 1st Capital Bancorp.

Summary

PacWest Bancorp beats 1st Capital Bancorp on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1st Capital Bancorp

1st Capital Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Capital Bank that provides various banking products and services for commercial enterprises, professionals, real estate investors, family business entities, and residents in the Central Coast region of California. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits; and debit cards and check orders. The company also offers consumer lending solutions; business, agriculture and wine industry, and commercial real estate lending products; personal loans for business owners; and SBA and government guaranteed lending solutions. In addition, it provides online and mobile banking, and cash management services. The company operates full service branch offices in Monterey, Salinas, King City, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Cruz County. 1st Capital Bancorp was founded in 2007 and is based in Salinas, California.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers consumer loans comprising personal loans, auto loans, home equity lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and other loans. Further, it provides international banking and multi-state deposit services; money market sweep products; investment advisory and asset management services; treasury and cash management services; telephone banking, remote deposit, and online and mobile banking services; and automated teller machine services. The company offers its products and services to small and mid-sized companies, venture capital and private equity investors, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through 70 full-service branches located in California; one branch located in Durham, North Carolina; one branch located in Denver, Colorado; and various loan production offices. The company was formerly known as First Community Bancorp and changed its name to PacWest Bancorp in April 2008. PacWest Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

