Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) versus Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Head-To-Head Review

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.5% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Dime Community Bancshares and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dime Community Bancshares $203.93 million 5.72 $42.04 million $2.52 14.01 Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach $306.77 million 3.39 $58.73 million N/A N/A

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has higher revenue and earnings than Dime Community Bancshares.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Dime Community Bancshares and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dime Community Bancshares 0 0 3 1 3.25 Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dime Community Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $40.75, indicating a potential upside of 15.44%. Given Dime Community Bancshares’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Dime Community Bancshares is more favorable than Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach.

Profitability

This table compares Dime Community Bancshares and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dime Community Bancshares 4.99% 11.64% 0.94% Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 27.93% 20.87% 1.95%

Dividends

Dime Community Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays an annual dividend of $108.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Dime Community Bancshares pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dime Community Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Dime Community Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Dime Community Bancshares has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dime Community Bancshares beats Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits. The company also offers residential and commercial real estate mortgages loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans; multi-family mortgages; home equity loans; real estate construction and land loans; and installment and consumer loans. As of February 1, 2021, it had approximately 60 branches in New York. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in California. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, money market, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and retirement plans. The company also provides personal, home, small business, commercial real estate, real estate and construction, commercial, and church and nonprofit loans, as well as lines of credit; financing for residential loans comprising single-family and multifamily loans; and credit and gift cards. In addition, it offers merchant, electronic lockbox, remote deposit capture, digital wallet, direct deposit, escrow, religious and healthcare client, and other services, as well as online and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 25 branches in Los Angeles, Orange, and Santa Barbara Counties. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

