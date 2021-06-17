Zacks: Analysts Expect Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) to Post $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) to report $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.05. Centennial Resource Development posted earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Centennial Resource Development.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CDEV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,074 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 13,773 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $6.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Centennial Resource Development has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $6.92. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 6.56.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

