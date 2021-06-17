King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $978,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 55.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

VTI opened at $219.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.71. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $151.35 and a 1 year high of $221.53.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

