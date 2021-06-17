King Luther Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,312 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Spring Creek Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 364.0% in the 4th quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 4,652,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,879,000 after buying an additional 3,649,669 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,287,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 851.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,802,104 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,091,000 after buying an additional 2,507,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,792,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,761,000 after buying an additional 1,206,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 605.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ciena alerts:

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $57.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.57. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $38.03 and a one year high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.07.

In other news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $112,068.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $170,906.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,887 shares of company stock worth $1,840,468. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.