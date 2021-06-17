844 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Acquired by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,432,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,871,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI opened at $246.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.66 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $258.82.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 44.33%.

CMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.70.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

