Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 96.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,398 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.14% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $13,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,400,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,662,000 after purchasing an additional 231,817 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,471,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,272,000 after purchasing an additional 158,102 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 212.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,383,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,102 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 217.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,512,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,432 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,806.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,966,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,329 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Bryan K. Segedi purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,112.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WAL stock opened at $97.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $30.34 and a 52-week high of $109.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.70.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 19.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WAL shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.77.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

