UBS Group AG Has $14.31 Million Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 707,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 496,987 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $14,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BRX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 202,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 16,483 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 743,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,298,000 after buying an additional 28,314 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 191,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 70,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 364,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,028,000 after buying an additional 47,918 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,254,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $996,800. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BRX stock opened at $23.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.66, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.27. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $279.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.50%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.79.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

