Foundry Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 36,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Repligen by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 411,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth $13,904,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Repligen by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 6,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total value of $1,286,870.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,129,319.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total value of $3,816,786.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,150 shares in the company, valued at $36,364,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,339 shares of company stock worth $5,507,688 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $190.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.59. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $109.38 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.13 and a beta of 0.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RGEN. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.25.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.