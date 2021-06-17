JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $102.86 Million Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 65.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,397,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551,547 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $102,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 410.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.92.

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $67.59 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $79.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

