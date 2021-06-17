JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 631,168 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,704,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 631,168 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.38% of Western Midstream Partners worth $106,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WES. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% in the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 305.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 207.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $198,375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WES opened at $23.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.61. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $23.69.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $674.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.44 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.91% and a return on equity of 33.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 49.41%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Western Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.23.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

